The robber with a handgun was caught on camera inside the Fuel On station in Bloomsburg.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Bloomsburg police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station Tuesday night in the town.

Police say a man wearing black clothing and a ski mask walked into the Fuel On gas station on Market Street just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, showed the clerk a gun, and demanded cash.

Officers did not say how much the thief got away with. No one was hurt in the robbery.