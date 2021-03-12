Man sentenced in beating death of toddler in Columbia County

Michael Crimi was sentenced to prison for the death of a toddler in November 2017.

BERWICK, Pa. — A man accused of beating a toddler to death in Columbia County will spend up to 40 years in prison.

Officials say, Michael Crimi of Berwick, is responsible for the beating death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old child in November 2017.

The little girl died after being found unconscious at her mother's apartment in Berwick.

Crimi fled to Florida days after the death of the toddler and was brought back by authorities to face homicide charges in 2018.

He was found guilty in October of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of children.

On Thursday, Crimi was sentenced to 19 to 40 years in prison for the homicide.