Man locked up after police chase in Columbia County

The police chase led to numerous drug and child endangerment charges.

On Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, an officer of the South Centre Township Police Department ran a registration check on a vehicle at around 10:00pm.

The registration check resulted in the registered owner of the vehicle having several warrants for his arrest.

After attempting to pull over the driver, he took off at a high speed violating numerous traffic laws.

With assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police and other local police departments, they were able to stop the vehicle.

After stopping the vehicle, the driver was identified as Taylor A. Shaw.

Shaw was traveling with his girlfriend and one-month-old child of the girlfriend during the chase.

Once stopped, Shaw put his vehicle into reverse and struck a police vehicle.

Police discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia in the car.

Shaw was taken to the Columbia County prison for his outstanding warrants and is currently awaiting trial.