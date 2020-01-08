Man facing homicide charges again for Berwick murder

Michael Porth had charges dropped against him back in 2019, but now, he has been charged with homicide along with a third suspect.

BERWICK, Pa. — A man who had charges dropped against him in connection to a homicide in Berwick has been charged once again.

According to court documents, Michael Porth is facing criminal homicide charges for the beating death of Geraldine Carson in October of 2019.

Porth was in court back in November when a judge dismissed charges against him due to a lack of evidence.

Friday, Porth was arraigned on charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and robbery.

He is locked up in the Columbia County Jail without bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 10, 2020.

Court documents also show that Raymond McDowell was charged Thursday night with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and robbery.

His preliminary hearing is also set for August 10 and he is locked up without bail.