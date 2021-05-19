Man charged with 353 counts of animal cruelty

Nearly 200 animals were taken off his property in Columbia County.

BERWICK, Pa. — Philip Malencore of Briar Creek Township is facing 353 charges of animal cruelty.

Authorities with the SPCA took nearly 188 animals off his property over concerns for their well-being.

The round-up included birds, sheep, rabbits, dogs, a miniature horse, and a donkey, who was in very bad shape.

"When we arrived on location, his head was hanging low. He was dealing with extremely overgrown hoofs often referred to as slipper feet," Nicole Wilson, Pennsylvania SPCA Director of Humane Law Enforcement, said.

The animals were originally sent to the SPCA location in Danville but they are now in the care of the SPCA in Philadelphia.

"Some threats had been made and some postings on Facebook had showed up suggesting that some of the animals at our Danville facility might not be safe there," Wilson said.

The SPCA said these animals did not have access to water or food.

"Some of them were emaciated, others were very thin. These are not things that happen overnight. These are prolonged conditions," Wilson said.

Albert Shamonis lives nearby and has seen the animals outside.

"I think it went on too long. It should've been sooner. I think the guy did try his best with what he had to work with I don't think he's the richest guy," Shamonis said.

Malencore is free on bail.