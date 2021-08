A house is gutted, and a man is arrested after a fire in Columbia County.

FOUNDRYVILLE, Pa. — A fire broke out just before 4:30 Tuesday morning at a home on Foundryville Road in Briar Creek Township near Berwick.

The chief tells Newswatch 16 two people were inside at the time.

A woman made it out okay.

A man had to be dragged out of the burning home; he is okay. Police arrested him.

The home was destroyed.