COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Berwick was arraigned Friday on homicide by vehicle while DUI charges after a deadly wreck earlier this year in Columbia County.

Police say on March 31st, Eugene Travelpiece was driving along Millville Road near Bloomsburg around 1 a.m. when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another car.

The driver of that vehicle, Christopher Vonneida of Hughesville, was killed.