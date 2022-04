Carl Kressler pleaded guilty Thursday to the death of his adoptive parents in 2020.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for the deaths of his parents in Columbia County.

Carl Kressler was 18 years old when he killed his mother and father at their home near Millville in 2020.

Police say Kressler admitted to shooting his parents because they told him they regretted adopting him.