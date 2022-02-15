Daughter of Malcolm X speaks at MLK event

Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcom X, was the guest speaker at Bloomsburg University's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Bloomsburg University is celebrating Black History Month with a number of different educational and interactive programs for students and staff.

Brianna Dumond is a sophomore and believes this is a great way to support and highlight inclusive campus communities.

"I saw it advertised and I think it's such a great opportunity to hear from someone of such importance. I love to further my education and this seemed like the perfect event to do it at," said Brianna Dumond, Bloomsburg Sophomore.

This is the annual Martin Luther King Junior Commemorative Celebration.

The guest speaker, author, and professor Ilyasah Shabazz.

She's the daughter of Malcolm X, the African-American Muslim minister and human rights activist.

"I think it's really important to come to as many college events as possible that celebrate Black History, that celebrates Dr. King," said Ilyasah Shabazz, Malcolm X Daughter.

Malcolm X was murdered in 1965.

Shabazz was only two then. She's made it her mission to carry on her father's legacy.

She says that starts here, educating younger people.

"I am always just so inspired by young people's willingness to learn, to be so compassionate, to demand change. My father said in 1965 that it would be this generation of young people who would recognize that those in power have misused it and demand change. That they would no longer live in fear," said Shabazz.

"I mean just to hear from Malcolm X's daughter. It was important to hear what she has to say during Black History Month, especially,' said Anaya Montgomery, Bloomsburg Sophomore.