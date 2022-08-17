Making cards for comfort in Luzerne County

A woman is holding a card drive for the victims of this month's tragedies.

BERWICK, Pa. — In Berwick, at the corner of 2nd Avenue and North Warren Street, is Mel's Bar.

A favorite place for a drink for some locals, but today something else is happening here.

Patrons are sitting here making get well soon and sympathy cards.

"So this is the least we can do to help our community feel better through this tragedy that we have," said Emily Beiter, of Berwick, as she made a card.

She is referring to Saturday's tragedy not far away on West Second Street when a man drove through a crowd at a fundraiser, killing 1 person and injuring 17 others.

The fundraiser was for a family who lost 10 members in a house fire in Nescopeck earlier this month.

A card drive is being set up by Robin Massina, who lives in Berwick, and is from Nescopeck.

"I was trying to think of something I could do to make a difference now, but with so much going on and so many people affected, it was hard to think about how we can make a difference," said Massina.

Mel's Bar is a place where people can make cards that Robin will then pick up and give to victims of both tragedies.

"We'll try to do as many as we can. We're gonna leave this stuff here so anyone is more than welcome to stop anytime and make as many cards as they want," added Beiter.

There are many drop-off locations set up for these cards.

Berwick Area United Way, Pro-Rehab (next to Burger King in Berwick), Altium Packaging, Blue Door Thriftique, Polished Salon and Spa (740 West Front Street, Berwick), Citgo (Corner of 7th and Market in Bloomsburg), Hawkins Chevrolet in Danville, Mel's Bar & Grill, P&B Notary & Auto, Uptown Diner, Doggie Playroom (73 East 9th Street, Bloomsburg), Gemco Screen Printing (1180 Main Street Lightstreet, bin on porch), Agape, Suburban Fence (Rt 11), Blush Bloomsburg (Market Steet), State Farm in Nescopeck, Kishbaugh Automotive in Beach Haven.

If you want to contact Robin for more information, you can get in touch with her on her Facebook page by clicking here.