Mac and cheese festival held at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A mac and cheese festival was held for a good cause.

The sixth annual Mac and Cheese Festival took place at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, with a portion of proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Local restaurants competed for the People's Choice Award for best mac and cheese.

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize was one of the judges for the festival.

