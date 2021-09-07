Looking for the owner of a lost World War I medallion

The necklace is a Victory Liberty Loan steel medallion awarded by the United States Treasury Department.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A woman from Bloomsburg found a necklace she believes is from World War I and she would like to return it to its owner.

Amanda Graham and her sons were recently at this swimming spot known as "Bloom Beach." While the boys were enjoying the water, Amanda saw something shiny on the ground.

"I just happened to look down and I found this medallion."

Amanda researched the medallion and realized it is a 1919 World War I Victory Liberty Loan steel medallion. It was awarded by the United States Treasury Department for "patriotic service in behalf of the Liberty Loans."

"It has a name engraved on it so I wanted to reach out and see whose it might be."