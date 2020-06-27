Long-time carnival looks much different due to Covid-19

The Millville Community Fire Company Carnival does not have rides, games, nor live entertainment but it does have a lot of food.

MILLVILLE, Pa. — Music from the Merry-Go-Round filled the air but the carousel wasn't moving.

There were a lot of changes at the 91st Millville Community Fire Company Carnival because of the coronavirus.

There are no rides, no games, and no live entertainment.

However, there is still one big attraction, the food.

"The caramel corn, the peanuts, and then they thrilled me with the homemade donuts! I love donuts," Lynn Johnson of Bloomsburg said.

People lined up in their cars to buy food.

Michael Gardner has been coming to the carnival all of his life.

He drove 40 minutes from Williamsport just to be there to support the fire company.

"It's heartbreaking. It's probably one of the hardest things about the whole Covid-19 and the changes we all had to make, this is the roughest for me because there's so many good memories here," Gardner said.

"I think it's unfortunate that the COVID situation has happened but you know we're dealing with it the best that we know-how," Misty Pickard of Millville said.

This carnival usually raises about $200,000 for the fire company.

So far, business has been good; the fire company has already sold more than 2,000 bags of caramel corn and 600 bags of peanuts.

"This is our major fundraiser, everything we make this week runs us for a whole year," Fire Chief Rob Bower said.

The Millville Community Fire Company Carnival picks back up Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It will continue next Friday and Saturday at the same time.