Perfect day for a dip at Little Fishing Creek pool

People in Millville were in luck on this summer day. The community pool opened over the weekend.

MILLVILLE, Pa. — The Little Fishing Creek Area swimming pool opened two days ago, and people tell us they are so happy and grateful. There are some extra safety precautions because of COVID-19.

The pool opened for the season on Saturday after members of its pool commission were not sure that would even happen.

Secretary Nevin Iliev says they were not able to have two of the pool's yearly fundraisers because of the coronavirus.

"We really felt like our children in our community don't have a lot of things to do in the summer and we especially wanted to keep them out of the creeks, so we really pulled together to open the pool and we're relying on the community to support us," Iliev said.

The pool is taking extra safety precautions such as marking off areas in the grass, so people can sit six feet apart.

The facility usually provides kids with goggles and pool toys, but because of the coronavirus, they're asking people to bring their own stuff.

'They are doing a lot of cleaning, cleaning of the bathrooms, closing them down. There's hand sanitizer," Iliev said.

Maggie Manning brought her three daughters to the pool. They are happy to be here and ready to swim.

"They've taken so much time and effort to get the pool open and our community is great with that, with people donating their time, so to be able to come and enjoy it is amazing," said Manning.