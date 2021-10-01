Lights on display in memory of COVID-19 victims

A family in Berwick has organized a memorial for those who have died locally from COVID-19.

BERWICK, Pa. — A family in Columbia County has organized an event to honor those in our area who have died from COVID-19.

The family of Chad Eddinger, who died from the virus earlier this year, organized a memorial along Front Street in Berwick.

Members of the community were invited to light luminaries in memory of those who have passed locally from the virus.

The display recognizes over 500 people from Columbia, Luzerne, and Montour counties who have died.

Organizers hoped it would help grieving families cope with their loss.

"It's emotional, to say the least. It does bring some comfort to know that there are people that do recognize the severity of it because there's been a lot of times when my family has felt like we're kind of fighting a battle by ourselves because some people just don't take this seriously," said Tonya Bobersky.