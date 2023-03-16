Life on the Farm: Ag Literacy Week teaches the importance of farming

Farmers in our area have been speaking to students about what they do. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize caught up with a group in Columbia County.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Students at Central Columbia Elementary School near Bloomsburg are learning about farming this week. This is Pennsylvania Ag Literacy Week, and area farmers are speaking to students about what they do.

"Talked about how he does his job as a farmer, how he harvests it, everything he does and answered our questions," said fourth grader Jake Klingerman.

"It's so important to get agriculture in schools early. A lot of the high schools do FFA (Future Farmers of America), and 4H starts when kids are 8 to 10 years old. Coming into the schools teaches them a lot that they might not learn at home," said Madelynn Lupini.

Lupini grew up on a farm in Nescopeck and works at Rohrbach's Farm near Catawissa. She read the book "The Day the Farmers Quit" to kindergarten students.

"It's a super cute book, and it really teaches the importance of farmers."

The event focuses on connecting farmers with students to teach children about agriculture.

"We live in a rural area, and it's important for kids to learn about agriculture and have hands-on experiences that maybe they could take into the future," said Diane Marro, a teacher at Central Columbia Elementary.

"I think it's really cool that we get to learn about that, and I definitely like hearing about it," Jake Klingerman added.

The kids are also coloring pictures which will then be delivered to area farmers.

The event is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation.