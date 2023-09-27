Learning to show sheep at the Bloomsburg Fair

Animals are an important part of the Bloomsburg Fair, and showing them is a big deal for a lot of people.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Raegan Milheim, age 12, has been showing animals at the Bloomsburg Fair since she was 5 years old. This year, she and some others are participating in one of the fair's newest attractions: The Learn How to Show a Sheep Contest.

"If they want to come in and lead that sheep around, and how they show that sheep during a real contest," said Jeff Giger, the fair's superintendent of livestock.

The community sheep-showing competition is run by members of 4-H and Future Farmers of America.

"We tell them what the judges would be looking for in the real thing, and we give out ribbons, and we teach them, and they demonstrate."

The event is held multiple times throughout the fair at the outdoor ring.

"It's actually really fun because of the smiles that the kids bring and how excited they are when they get to see the sheep or touch one; it's really fun seeing kids have fun with it," Raegan Milheim said.

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize decided to see what it was all about. Raegan and the other kids gave a short presentation telling us what to do.

We led our sheep around the ring, trying to remember to make eye contact with the judge. Luckily, the 4-H kids were there to help us.

"I think it's awesome that they added this," Raegan said. "I get to talk more, and also I get to teach kids new things."

The Bloomsburg Fair is the largest agricultural fair in Pennsylvania, dating back to 1855. Fair Week officially begins the third Saturday after Labor Day.

The Bloomsburg Fair is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday, September 30.

Admission is $8; kids 12 and under get in free. Parking is $5.

Tickets are available online HERE.

CLICK HERE for the Free Stage schedule.

CLICK HERE for the daily schedule of events.

CLICK HERE for the list of daily entertainers.

CLICK HERE for a virtual visit to a Bloomsburg Fair online museum created by Prof. Susan R. Dauria, Department of Anthropology at Bloomsburg University, and sponsored by the Bloomsburg Fair Association.