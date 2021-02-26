Lawsuit filed in death of Bloomsburg University freshman in 2019

Justin King was found dead after a fraternity party. The suit names fraternity and sorority members involved in the rush event.

A lawsuit has been filed in the case of a Bloomsburg University freshman who died after a party in 2019.

Police say Justin King, 18, from Montgomery County, was found the morning of September 14, 2019, on a walking trail off West First Street in Bloomsburg.

The lawsuit claims King was given a large amount of alcohol as part of a fraternity rush event. He was found the next morning at the bottom of the 75-foot slope. He suffered brain, liver, lung damage, and a broken rib, among other injuries.

The Columbia County coroner ruled King's death as accidental due to head injuries after a fall.

Named in the lawsuit were the Bloomsburg chapters of Kappa Sigma and Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority, where the rush party was held. Also named were members of the fraternity and sorority who coordinated the rush event, and the sorority house residents who approved hosting the event.