Kidsburg is back in Bloomsburg

The park partially reopened this week, after being closed since last June for a floodwall construction project.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There were plenty of smiles and good laughs as children ran around Kidsburg, a playground inside the Bloomsburg Town Park. It's a sight parents haven't seen in a while because the park has been closed.

"We'd drive by all the time, and we'd still say, 'Oh, it's still closed,' and we drove by yesterday on our way to soccer, and we saw that it was open, and he was so excited, so we had to come today," said Colleen Bowman of Bloomsburg.

Crews were seen installing mulch in the swing section of the park.

Plenty of kids were out enjoying what the park has to offer, including two new park features.

"This is just such a great resource for the town. It's right by the water, there's a huge field there, and there's all the picnics tables," Bowman said. "You can come here, and you can gather with family and with friends, and all of our kids just love it."

Aubrey Annebraud, age 10, and her grandparents were playing on the monkey bars. She's on Easter break, visiting family from Louisiana.

"Being able to come up to Pennsylvania and seeing all my family and being able to be out here is just nice because I don't really have that back in Louisiana," said Aubrey.

Parents and kids say the partial reopening of Kidsburg in Bloomsburg comes at a great time for the community.

"I think socially, it makes a big difference. The kids have been out of school; they can't even socialize. They are finally getting back in class, and this gives a chance for the younger kids to be able to come out here and play and play like they used to and be kids again," said Steve Hummel from Bloomsburg.

More mulch and the swings are left to be installed. Town crews are hoping to complete the park by the end of the week if the weather cooperates.