Kids get their hands dirty at farm in Columbia County

NESCOPECK, Pa. — A farm in Columbia County encouraged kids to get their hands dirty.

Frosty Oak Stables hosted Barn Buddies, an event where kids are welcomed to work as farmhands for the day and learn all about grooming and handling miniature horses.

There were also goats and sheep for the kids to check out.

Visitors said it was the perfect way to spend a winter day.

"This is perfect, could not ask for a better way to spend the day. It's a little chilly, but it's not raining, it's good," said Michele Fine of West Wyoming. "It's great that it's fun, it's free, it's family-friendly, and it's farm animals, what more could you ask for?"