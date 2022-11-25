Kicking off Winterfest at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds

Winterfest is in full swing this weekend at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. Nearly 200 crafters and food vendors will be in attendance.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The buildings at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds have been transformed into a winter wonderland for Winterfest in Columbia County.

"Winterfest is a vendor event where people can come do their Christmas shopping, but we are also having a ton of entertainment this year; we have something for the whole family," said Leighann Hunter, Winterfest Committee.

The doors opened up at 10 a.m. Friday, and just fifteen minutes later, the place was packed.

"Definitely a steady room of people, definitely a steady flow, very nice people, and doing well with the sales so far," said Kathleen Smalley, K&D Creations.

"It is wonderful, a lot of people come to buy Christmas gifts for their family, and it is very busy," said Kristina Shaffer, K Naturally.

There are more than 180 craft and food vendors at the event. Kristina Shaffer's candle business has been popular so far.

"We had people already before 10 a.m. buying stuff from us. So, we really appreciate the business," said Shaffer.

Kathleen Smalley is selling sports-themed coasters. She thinks Winterfest is an added boost to local crafters.

"I think it is wonderful that they did it. They were very well organized. They have it together. They did it very well," said Smalley.

The event includes entertainment every hour. Mehri Mozayeni and her dance studio got to perform in front of hundreds of people.

"It is really cool that we get the opportunity to be here with my dance studio, and we get to showcase our competition routines," said Mehri Mozayeni, Orangeville.

Winterfest at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds will continue Saturday, November 26th, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.