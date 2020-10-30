Keeping Halloween spooky and safe in 2020

Halloween is tricky this year because of the coronavirus but a Halloween display in Columbia County hopes to give kids a safe place to celebrate.

MIFFLINVILLE, Pa. — With snickering scarecrows, glaring ghouls, and the Oogie Boogeyman himself, Halloween is alive and well at the Brock residence on West Third Street in Mifflinville.

Bonnie and David Brock are preparing a scary set up for All Hallow's Eve.

"People drive by all the time and they are waving at us and cheering us on and that really gets us going because my husband and I are very creative and this is kind of an outlet for us," Bonnie Brock said.

The Brocks have been decorating for weeks on their two-acre property. They have built, among other things, a Werewolf adoption center and suspended skulls from trees.

They want to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary by giving kids a safe place to go on Halloween night.

"My husband and I met on a haunted hayride, a local haunted hayride, and Halloween has always been a special time for us," Bonnie Brock said.

They plan on giving out candy and a professional photographer will be there to take pictures of visitors with some creepy critters.

"All of our candy that we are giving out is going to be in pre-packaged bags and all of the people who are going to be handing them out are going to be wearing masks and gloves as well," Bonnie Brock said.

This is the first time the couple has put on a devilish display like this. Bonnie Brock hopes it is not the last.

"We'd just like to keep doing it. We love Halloween and this is our favorite time of the year," Bonnie Brock said.