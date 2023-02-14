Investigation continues after school bus hits teen

She's said to have significant injuries to her head and legs after the accident.

BERWICK, Pa. — An investigation continues after a teenager was hit by a bus in Columbia County.

According to police, the 15-year-old was running as part of practice for the Berwick Area cross-country team Monday afternoon when she was hit by a school bus at the intersection of North Chestnut Street and Summerhill Avenue.

A neighbor tells the News Station she tried to comfort the teenager while waiting for emergency crews.

"I tried comforting her and I tried distracting her from the situation because she was in shock," said Rachel Fallat of Berwick.

The teenager was flown to the hospital.

She's said to have significant injuries to her head and legs after the accident.