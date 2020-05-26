Ice cream shop reopens just in time for holiday weekend

Brennan's Big Chill in Bloomsburg sold the same amount of ice cream it does on a normal Memorial Day, while following social distancing guidelines.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Customers lined up inside Brennan's Big Chill ice cream shop in Bloomsburg, making sure to stand six feet apart.

The ice cream shop was closed for more than two months because of the coronavirus outbreak but it reopened this weekend.

That was welcome news on a Memorial Day with highs in the upper 70's!

"I was looking forward to it! Brennan's just reopened after being closed for several months," Robert Dunkelberger of Bloomsburg said.

Owner Deborah Brennan said the reopening was a bit bittersweet.

"It was a very difficult two months," Brennan said. "We had a lot of staff that graduated from Bloomsburg University that it was, the way we had to say goodbye to them was really, really difficult."

Brennan said the store was able to sell a similar amount of ice cream as it normally does on Memorial Day.

"It exploded... We probably went through, since Saturday, I would say about 90 tubs of ice cream," Brennan said.

The store now has plexiglass dividers between customers and employees, everyone is required to wear a mask, and only a handful of customers can be inside at a time.

"Sixteen years being in the business, I never thought that we would ever experience anything like this just like everyone else. But to come back as a small business we feel very grateful," Brennan said.