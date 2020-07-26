Hundreds of backpacks given away to students in Berwick

The backpack handout is part of the company’s nationwide giveaway.

BERWICK, Pa. — Backpacks filled with school supplies were given out for FREE by the hundreds to families at the TCC Verizon store in Berwick.

In a drive-thru fashion, families were able to pull around to the front of the store and choose a backpack for each of their children.

Each backpack is loaded up with pencils, a notebook, a pencil box, folders, glue, and other supplies.

The district manager says the generous offer is part of the company's nationwide giveaway to help connect the community and its people.

"We just love to give back to the community and kinda become one and kind become one and have people come into you know out local stores and to me honestly, I love doing it it just feels amazing to give back," said Jonathan Kraynak, TCC District Manager.

Verizon stores in Dallas, Saint Clair, and Hazleton also gave away backpacks.

Parents who received the packs for their children are beyond thankful for the gesture.

"It's helpful with the supplies and then that way we know they have a backpack and they have something they need to start school," said Carolyn Slusser.

While many parents and students are excited to get one of these backpacks, parents we spoke with say they're still unsure about what they're going to do when it comes to the start of the school year.

"I'm still kind of on the fence. Like the interaction, the kids have when they're at school, and I think they need that and it is important for them. But I always want them to be safe," said Slusser.

The manager tells Newswatch 16, he knows it's been a tough year for people and this is one way the company can help families in the community.