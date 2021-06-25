'House of horrors' prepares home inspectors to work in the field

A training center is set to open in Columbia County to prepare people to work as home and code inspectors.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — When you buy or sell a house, it must first go through inspections, and the people who do those inspections are trained professionals.

Larry Frace has been a code inspector for more than 40 years and says there is a huge need for these professions.

"Inspection business is a huge business. It has a lot of technicals that go out. There's a lot of opportunities for people to get in and have a very successful career in it," Frace said.

Next month, Frace will open the Northeast Training Institute outside Bloomsburg. It will offer classroom, online, and hands-on courses for inspectors.

"We will be training building inspectors, code inspectors, real estate people, contractors, anyone really who has an association with the building industry," said Frace.

The school features a "house of horrors" with more than 1,000 defects for trainees to find. It is a two-story building within the training center, containing miswired electrical outlets, incorrectly installed furnaces, and more.

"We will train them in the classroom and then we'll bring them out here and give them hands-on experience in a typical house they would see outside, because this house is built for the northeast coast," Frace explained.