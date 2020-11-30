House fire in Columbia County

The fire sparked Sunday night after 5pm.

On Sunday night, firefighter crews were called to a house fire along Ridge Road in Scott Township.

According to officials at the scene, the husband of the household came home from hunting to find the house engulfed in smoke and flames.

When firefighters arrived, it was a fully involved house fire.

There was heavy smoke and fire damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

One fireman was injured while fighting the fire and taken to a nearby hospital. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Officials say the home is not livable.