COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A family from Columbia County is looking for a new place to stay after a fire broke out at their home Saturday morning.

According to fire crews, the place along Ridge Road in Fishing Creek Township went up in smoke around 11:30 a.m.

A neighbor says he saw the smoke and heard a dog barking.

He ran in to save the family's pet.

Officials say no one was home at the time but that the place is a total loss.