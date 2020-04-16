Honoring the Class of 2020 in Berwick

With the order to close schools for the remainder of the academic year, many seniors will miss out on graduation ceremonies that recognize their accomplishments.

BERWICK, Pa. — A patch of grass that divides Market Street in Berwick will soon be used to display the faces of seniors from Berwick Area High School. Area students who graduate from Columbia Montour Vo Tech will also be featured.

Matt Getty owns Campbell Printing Company and saw something similar being done in another school district. That's when he knew the Berwick class of 2020 needed to be celebrated.

"We just want to give them a little bit of recognition for all the hard work that they've done throughout their whole schooling career, especially four years of high school," Getty said.

Berwick senior Olivia Mowery says that although many of her important high school moments have been taken away, this is a nice way to show support for the senior class.

"As of right now, you know, we're not walking the stage or anything, so this is sort of like a thing, get us recognition or whatever, and I think that's really nice."

While Olivia says her face may end up on Market Street, she says that one of the ideas that's getting her through these difficult times is to cherish every moment.

"Don't take things for granted, you know like we ended our school year not even knowing it was our last day."

Getty says that even though families may be struggling right now, he's received nearly enough donations from businesses and people in the community to provide a sign for every senior in the Berwick area.