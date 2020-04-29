Holy Family Catholic School closing

Financial stress and low enrollment said to be the cause of the decision.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — The Diocese of Harrisburg says due to financial stress and falling enrollment, Holy Family Consolidated Catholic School in Berwick will close at the end of this school year.

Holy Family offered Kindergarten through fifth grades and currently has 62 students and 16 staff members.

The Diocese says the school is $700,000.00 in debt.

Catholic parishes in the Berwick area were concerned if the school stayed open its' debt would increase.