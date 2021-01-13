High demand leads to waiting lists for day care centers

As many parents go back to work in person, summer break is beginning for students. It's leading to phones ringing off the hook at day care centers.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Even after Brite Beginnings Day Care Center in Bloomsburg reopened its doors last year, many workplaces still hadn't.

Parents didn't return to the office, so kids didn't return to day care.

"Yeah, that hurt, and frankly, we're still kind of financially recovering from that," said Courtney Morgan, who works as a pre-school teacher at the day care.

Now, it's back to the normal routine for a lot of people, and day cares are filling up fast.

"For every room to have a waitlist is unusual. We usually have a waitlist in one area," said Morgan.

At Wee Little Angels Daycare in Mifflinville, the director gets phone calls every day from parents.

"'Everywhere I call, there's a waiting list, I'm desperate,'" said director Ann Martin. "Some people are looking for down the road, planning ahead, realizing it might be a difficult time finding child care. So some of them are planning ahead, but most people are just looking for something right away."

Data from the Center for American Progress shows that as of the start of this year, half of the child care workers who left the industry at the beginning of the pandemic have not returned.

"I would say the biggest reason we're seeing such a waiting list is the difficult time we have finding qualified staff. With more staff, we could certainly bring on more kids," said Martin, who says she hasn't lost many staff members, but just isn't able to find new ones to keep up with the high demand.

Another thing that's keeping wait lists long is that many day cares are still limiting the number of kids that can be in their centers for social distancing reasons.

"And many people are trying to keep kind of within a family, like 'Oh, my family goes here, we're already exposed to them. Would it be possible for my child to come and be in the same room as their cousin or their neighbor,' something like that," said Morgan.