Dive teams from four counties have launched from Montour Township to search in the Susquehanna River.

CATAWISSA, Pa. — State Police helicopters are flying above and dive teams are on the Susquehanna River.

Witnesses said a kayaking group was on the Susquehanna around 3 p.m. in Montour Township, near Catawissa.

That's when a person on one of the kayaks lost control and flipped over.

The search has centered along the Susquehanna.

Dive crews from Columbia, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties have all launched their boats.