Helicopter crashes in Columbia County

The helicopter came down around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Ridge Road in Montour Township.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A few dozen people are without power after a helicopter came crashing down in Columbia County.

It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near Bloomsburg.

The police chief on the scene tells us the helicopter was spraying crops.

It went down after the tail got caught in some power lines.

That's why roughly 60 people near Bloomsburg are without power.

The pilot was assessed but refused medical treatment.

No injuries were reported after the helicopter crash in Columbia County.