Police in Columbia County have shut down a street in Mifflinville and the coroner is on the scene.

MIFFLINVILLE, Pa. — Officers shut down a stretch of Race Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

State troopers, local police, a forensics team, and an ambulance are in the area.

Newswatch 16 also found officers in tactical gear walking around.

The coroner confirms they were called to the scene but has not said exactly what happened.

This is an ongoing story, please check back for more updates as they become available.