Halloween carnival in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — The Teen Center on 6th Street in Berwick hosted a Halloween carnival filled with kids of all ages having some Halloween fun.
There was a variety of games and activities like mini golf, bowling, pumpkin painting, and a bounce house.
"There was this one kid who came up and got his tickets and was like, it's the best day ever. Just seeing and giving kids the opportunity to have something right here in Berwick makes us feel good," Kaite Caladie, volunteer.
The Teen Center is a youth-led center open to all kids in grades 7 through 12.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.