Gyms reopen after second shutdown

The recent weeks-long shutdown by state officials has left one gym in Columbia County down 60 percent in revenue.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Some machines are off-limits, and patrons carry personal spray bottles — just some of the things being done inside Bloom Health and Fitness in Bloomsburg to keep the gym safe and clean.

The changes come after the second round of statewide shutdowns for many businesses, including gyms.

"We have a lot of long-term clients who really depend on this place, not only physically but socially, so it was devastating for them," said Bob Groshek.

The gym is more than two decades old, and after this latest hit to the business, revenue is down 60 percent.

According to Groshek, the recent closure is coupled with the fact that many of his older clients have avoided the gym throughout the entire pandemic.

"I mean, we're hanging on. I'm hoping we can get a little bit of relief so we can survive," Groshek said. "I hope a lot of other businesses in our community get help, too."

Members say they feel safe coming in.

"We wipe down everything before and after. I feel totally safe," said Mary Reichart. "It's a good thing, I think. Over the holidays, we took a break and didn't go to bars and restaurants and that sort of thing."

Groshek says his biggest fear was the shutdown would be pushed beyond January 4, so he's grateful to be back up and running.

"We've taken a lot of extra steps with cleaning, masks, distancing, and my feeling is, well research shows, it's not spreading through gyms," Groshek said.