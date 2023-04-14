Grooming for the groom: Mobile barbershop for your big day

A barber from Bloomsburg plans to cater to wedding parties, offering a convenient way to look sharp.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Brent Robinson has owned True Gents Barbershop in Bloomsburg for about six years. He loves cutting hair. One day Robinson saw a YouTube video featuring a man in England who had a barbershop in his van.

"I thought it was a great idea. I thought doing it for weddings would be the way to do it in a small area like this," Robinson said.

Robinson recently unveiled his own mobile barbershop, which he plans to take to weddings bringing haircuts right to the groomsmen.

"Give them an experience of a barbershop there. They'll be able to get all their groomsmen ready."

Robinson has everything he needs inside this van.

"I have it set up for two barber chairs, so we can do probably 12 to 15 people within a time frame. I have the water set up, air conditioning. I have an awning on the outside to do outdoor seating."

Since Robinson started advertising his mobile barbershop, he's gotten good feedback.

"A lot of people have reached out to me about helping out and putting my name out there in certain areas. I've done one test run with it, and everything went good."

Robinson says he's already booked some weddings for later this year.

COMING SOON! True Gents On-Site wedding grooming! Gentlemen let’s start your wedding day off right with bringing the... Posted by True Gents Barbershop on Sunday, March 12, 2023