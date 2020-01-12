Giving Tuesday helps nonprofits

We've had Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. Now it's time for Giving Tuesday.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Food, clothing, and furniture fill the warehouse at Agape in Bloomsburg. Agape is a nonprofit, faith-based program that provides services to people in Columbia and Montour Counties. It's been around for 11 years and runs on donations.

"It goes from the in-kind goods that we receive to the financial support for the financial assistance," Agape executive director Eileen Chapman said.

Chapman is hoping you will donate to a nonprofit on this Giving Tuesday. The event started in 2012 as a way for people to give to charitable causes. It is held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Chapman says monetary donations for Agape will help people with rent, security deposits, and utilities.

"Financially, it would help us a lot from the standpoint of being able to do our financial assistance program," Chapman said.

Four-legged friends also need help on Giving Tuesday, like Casper at the Pennsylvania SPCA of Danville.

"We're a small community shelter out here, but we do have a pretty big impact. People do travel pretty far just to come to our shelter, so it is nice to see donations coming in from all across the state to help fund our work," Kristen Szwast said.

The PSPCA of Danville has more than dogs and cats. The shelter takes in horses, cows, goats, even pigs. The shelter runs on donations, and Giving Tuesday helps feed these animals.