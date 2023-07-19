Getting the gift of wheels in Columbia County

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us how these bikes help families make very special memories.

BERWICK, Pa. — Lined up inside the gym at Berwick Middle School in Columbia County are special gifts for families in the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit 16.

The Hollenbach family from Milton is one of nine families receiving a new bike or stroller.

Their 16-year-old son Ethan has autism.

He's getting a bike.

"We were looking at buying one, but we couldn't afford it, and when we found out this place, they also gave us an iPad with what we call his 'voice' and the bike, so it is very exciting in all aspects of it," said Faron Hollenbach of Milton.

Each bike or stroller is custom-made for children with special needs, free of charge.

It's all thanks to a non-profit organization called Variety, based in Pittsburgh.

A bike like this means the Hollenbach family can enjoy a ride together.

"We're hoping we can all go bike riding now because everybody has their own bikes. We used to have a wee-hoo, which he would be attached to the bike I rode, and he outgrew that one," said Hollenbach.

All of the families got a demonstration of the features of their new wheels. Beth Scheesley of Lewisburg is receiving a stroller for her four-year-old son, Andrew.

"Andrew was born with a lot of abnormalities on his brain which makes movement and speech very difficult for him. He does go short distances with a walker, but he does tire easily," said Scheesley.

Now with his new stroller, more family outings will be possible.

"Just getting out more, doing more fun things where you have to walk farther like Knoebels or something fun like that we can go and do because we have more ability to move around," said Scheesley.

The families all agree these wheels are priceless.

"It's opening up a new window or a new door for him, and you never know where these doors will lead," said Janet Hollenbach.

Variety takes applications from families interested in adaptive equipment.