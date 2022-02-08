Geisinger to host job fair in Berwick

Geisinger is planning a job fair this week in Columbia County.

BERWICK, Pa. — A healthcare provider in our area is looking for workers.

They want to hire registered nurses, medical assistants, and other positions for their locations in northeastern and central PA.

The job fair will be held Thursday, August 4, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Geisinger Berwick Clinic.

Attendees should bring an updated resume with them.

Registration is encouraged but not required for the hiring event. Walk-ins are welcome.

Visit geisinger.org/berwick to register and view the positions that are eligible.

To learn more about job opportunities at Geisinger, click here.