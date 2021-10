The project will take place on streets 1st through 3rd as well as Main Street in South Centre Township.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A natural gas main replacement project is underway in Columbia County.

The project will take place on streets 1st through 3rd as well as Main Street in South Centre Township.

Around 3,000 feet of Main will be replaced.

The project will also renew gas service lines for 30 customers.