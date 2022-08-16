Fundraiser planned for tragedy victims in Columbia County

The Taps Sports Bar and Grill will host a fundraiser for Nescopeck and Berwick tragedy victims.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Along the sidewalk at the site of Saturday's tragedy, as well as elsewhere in the greater Berwick area, we are continuing to see community support show up for the victims.

Taps Sportsbar is closed now, but on Saturday night, it didn't take long for the news of what happened to spread from Berwick to the place on Route 11 in Briar Creek Township.

"Sirens and trucks was going up the highway, ambulances. We knew something was wrong," said owner Timothy Babbs. "We were just all heartbroken after the tragedy that happened and then find out that some of the ones are related to the fire victims is like, 'How can this happen?' So we just made a call to close everything down."

Much like what the owner of The Intoxicology Department did for the victims of the Nescopeck Fire, owner Timothy Babb wants to do for victims of that tragedy and the Berwick crash.

Babb says he feels for the owners of The ID.

"My heart went out to them, and we knew what Lauren was doing. You know, Lauren's absolutely big-hearted, wonderful person," added Babbs.

On August 27, he's hoping to raise as much money as he can at the restaurant.

"Our plan is to have a cornhole tournament, doubles and singles. All proceeds go to the victims. And we're also going to add in the other victims there. So we're going to try to, you know, divvy it up the best we can," explained Babbs.

Babbs says attendance will be $25 a person, $40 a couple, and in addition to a 50/50 and basket raffle, the restaurant will donate 25 percent of its profits, and the staff will be donating all of their tips to the cause.

To make all the attendees feel safe, folks at Tap Sportsbar and Grill tell Newswatch 16 they're working to get barriers for the parking lot as an extra safety measure.

"You know, I lost my leg years ago and we had a benefit. God, for months later, I was getting cards in the mail, you know, gift cards from Weis, Giant, whoever. And it's amazing," said Babbs. Berwick is known for helping people out."

If you would like to participate in or donate to this event taking place on August 27, you can contact The Taps Sportsbar and Grill on its Facebook page by clicking here.