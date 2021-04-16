Free prom dress event in Columbia County

A real estate agency near Bloomsburg is hoping you will "say yes to the dress" this weekend.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Carey Smith brought an armful of dresses into Century 21 Covered Bridges Realty near Bloomsburg on Friday.

"Homecoming dresses, previous prom dresses, bridesmaid, anything like that that someone would wear. Some of it is very embellished and some of it is quite plain," Smith said.

Smith is hosting what she calls the Say Yes to the Dress Prom Event. She started collecting prom dresses last year, but most proms were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith is giving away prom dresses to whoever needs one. As a mom, she knows how expensive prom can be.

"You've got the dress, the shoes, and the jewelry, maybe the hair and makeup, and it's expensive for one day if you have families with multiple children," Smith said.

All of the dresses were donated by people in the community. Some people brought in shoes.

Everything is free.

"They're in great condition from what I've noticed. So people can come in, I would like them to make appointments with me. They can come in, try them on in the office and take them with them," Smith said.

Century 21 will be giving away prom dresses this Sunday and next Sunday.