Four-wheel Jamboree brings boosts to business in Bloomsburg

Businesses in the Bloomsburg area were excited to have the event back at its full capacity this year after being scaled back in 2020.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Mega trucks revved their engines and thousands of excited fans filled the stands at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway.

The four-wheel Jamboree is one of the first big events at the fairgrounds this year.

The event was held last year, but it was scaled back.

Arlon Springer from Milton has been coming for almost 30 years.

"It's just nice to get together and show your trucks off and enjoy the weekend," said Arlon Springer, Milton.

A rainstorm blew through but, experienced fans knew what to do.

"We just put our tent down and hover under until it's done," said Breanne Saint Clair, Danville.

Event organizers say the Four-wheel Jamboree typically draws in about 15,000 people to the Bloomsburg area for the weekend.

With all those people in to town restaurants like West End Ale Haus see a boost in business.

"We're always going to get some runoff of people. It gets a little bit busy on 11 out here so, people don't want to wait in traffic. They'll come here and stop for a bite to eat or a drink. We get a lot of business from everywhere," said Adam Johnson, owner.

At Tri Pi Pizzeria employees say when they see trucks rolling through downtown for the jamboree they know to expect an influx in orders.

"When we see events in town it brings more people, more business for everyone in bloom. So, definitely happy about that," said Vinny Lopiccolo, Tri Pi Pizzeria.