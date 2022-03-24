Former township supervisor now facing federal charges

Investigators believe the woman forged nearly 300 checks and stole more than $180,000.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A former township supervisor from Columbia County is now facing federal charges after allegedly stealing while on the job.

State police arrested Linda Tarlecki in 2019.

She served as Conyngham Township's supervisor for years, giving her access to the township's bank accounts.

Investigators believe Tarlecki forged nearly 300 checks and stole more than $180,000.

She's now facing additional federal offenses including bank fraud and identity theft charges.