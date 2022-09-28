For animal lovers, there's lots to see at the Bloomsburg Fair

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize spent some time learning about our furry friends.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — When it comes to the Bloomsburg Fair, the animals are some of the biggest attractions. Even though there are no birds at this year's fair because of the avian flu, there are still more than 1,100 animals to check out inside the barns.

"This is a big part of the fair. The livestock section and department is one of the largest parts of the fair. It's one of the things if you do interviews or ask people, they come for one of two things — food and the animals," said Betty Bronson, who has a farm in Bloomsburg and brought 44 goats to this year's fair.

Kids in 4-H and Future Farmers of America raise many of the animals.

"My first livestock show at the Bloomsburg Fair was 1966, and I've not missed a year that there's been a fair since," Bronson said.

A 6-month-old goat named Starstudded, one of Bronson's animals, took fourth place after Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize helped show the goat.

Nikki also got a chance to try mutton busting on a sheep named Big Bertha.

Mutton busting is held daily at the Bloomsburg fair, and it's free.

The Bloomsburg Fair continues daily through Saturday, October 1, from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.