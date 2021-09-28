The Bloomsburg Fair enjoyed by many people at night

People said the fall weather made it a perfect night for the fair in Columbia County.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — An eagle-eye view shows the sparkle of the Bloomsburg fairgrounds at night.

The lights of the carnival rides dazzle in the darkness as more than 1,000 vendors try to make a sale.

Even at night, the most popular thing to buy at the fair is the food.

“Polock's pizza. That's probably our favorite. Stromboli's, I don't know. There's just so many things, so many things here,” said Denise Smith from Nescopeck.

“My favorite to eat was funnel cake,” added Joseph Powers from Mountain Top.

Cheryl Bissinger sells apple and peach dumplings at the stand her parents started at the fair in 1961.



Judging by the line, her dumplings are popular.



“Customers, it's nice to see people that I only see fair week. And they come in and they've missed us and we've missed them,” said Bissinger.

Randy Karschner is the president of the Bloomsburg Fair Association.

He says if you haven't visited the fair at night, you're missing out.

“The lights, the carnival lights, the new restaurant stands, the food stands have new LED lights. It's just a neat atmosphere. The sky ride going across the top,” said Karschner.

Heather Odgren from Nescopeck came with her mother and two young children.

She said the fall weather made it a perfect night for the fair.

“It's great, it's great. It's nice to just get out and enjoy the fresh air, enjoy the Bloomsburg Fair,” said Odgren.

