Flood relief being offered to homeowners in Columbia County

The county will be giving buy-outs to people in flood-prone areas with state funds.

FERNVILLE, Pa. — Some homeowners in flood-prone areas in Columbia County are being offered some relief.

The county will be buying out homes using nearly $3 million of state funding.

“It was about 2 feet into the shop. But in the garage, it was right to the top of our windows. It was over the windows, you couldn't see the windows,” said Carol Snyder of Fernville.



Snyder describes how high the water was around her house near Bloomsburg during the flood of 2011.

She has lived in this house all her life and has seen six floods come through her property.

She says the September flood ten years ago was the worst.



“We had a foot on the house, first floor. And well it was a foot. And over here it was over your heads,” said Snyder.



After a lifetime of dealing with property loss and damage from water from nearby Fishing Creek, Snyder is taking a leap.



Her home is among 22 single-family homes in flood-prone areas that Columbia County will be buying using more than $2.9 million from the state.

Matthew Hess is the incoming executive director of the Columbia County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

Hess says this is a voluntary program where homeowners reach out to his agency to ask about a buy-out.



“We get an appraisal done on the home and then they would agree to the buy-out price from that appraisal. Then the property would be demolished,” said Hess.



Hess says the empty lots where the houses stood would be used for water retention and flood mitigation.



“So, when there are flash flooding, this would give the water a place to go to,” said Hess.

For Snyder, it's a bit sad knowing her childhood home will be taken down but after six floods.

“So six is enough. It's time to move on to the next chapter,” said Snyder.

Other counties receiving funds from the state for flood-prone properties include Lycoming and Montour Counties.

The money is being administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.