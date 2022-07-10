Flames damage Wise Foods in Berwick

The fire started just before 6 p.m. Sunday night.

BERWICK, Pa. — First responders were called to Wise Foods in Berwick for a fire Sunday night.

Viewer photos show the scene as firemen arrived and observed heavy flames and smoke stretching up the side of the structure.

The cause of the fire is undetermined due to the damage, but officials believe it could have started in a trash container outside of the building.

There is no word yet on what this means for productivity at the plant in Columbia County.