Fish-fry Fridays wrapping up

Newswatch 16 stopped by the final Friday fry for one Columbia County parish to see how this year stacked up.

BERWICK, Pa. — Battered, fried, and served up hot - St. Mary’s Lenten fish fry is an annual tradition in Briar Creek Township, outside Berwick.

Over the past seven weeks, people in the parish have served six tons of fish and about 80 pounds of elbow macaroni every day, not to mention shrimp.

"Actually, my favorite is the chicken tenders, but I eat the fried fish," Kris Kelchner said.

"We've got it down to a science. In the beginning, it was a little rough. I'm impressed, actually, with what we've been able to do, with the amount of food we've put out of here," Joann Difebo said.

This year because of COVID-19, the staff is limited, and plastic barriers now surround the prep area tables, but the food is still in high demand.

"The phones are the big problem because we get so many phone calls. Until you get the orders wrote up, the people are here," Difebo said.

One thing people say they miss here is the lively atmosphere. Tables are normally filled with people chowing down on their food and getting a little socializing in, but this year it's just directing the line.

"You do miss the fact that people can't come in and sit because that was a big part of it. I think people enjoyed being able to get out, being able to socialize with each other, and it was always noisy and fun," Theresa Kimsal said.

Choosing your favorite pie is still fun, even if you end up taking two.

"They're all good," John Barnes said. "I just have a few favorites—chocolate peanut butter and the banana cream."